Morguard (TSE:MRC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Morguard (TSE:MRCGet Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported C($3.15) EPS for the quarter, reports. Morguard had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 2.62%. The business had revenue of C$292.78 million during the quarter.

TSE:MRC traded down C$0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$102.03. The stock had a trading volume of 7,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,488. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.62. Morguard has a 1-year low of C$102.00 and a 1-year high of C$129.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$106.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$110.17. The company has a market cap of C$1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Morguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.42%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Morguard from C$150.00 to C$140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops multi-suite residential, commercial, and hotel properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 25, 2022, the company owned a portfolio of 197 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties, including 17,752 residential suites, approximately 16.8 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,058 hotel rooms.

