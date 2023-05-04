Morguard (TSE:MRC) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Morguard Co. (TSE:MRC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from C$150.00 to C$140.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Morguard traded as low as C$102.00 and last traded at C$102.03, with a volume of 7083 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$102.50.

Morguard Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$106.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$110.23. The company has a market cap of C$1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.62.

Morguard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Morguard’s payout ratio is currently 5.42%.

Morguard Company Profile

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops multi-suite residential, commercial, and hotel properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 25, 2022, the company owned a portfolio of 197 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties, including 17,752 residential suites, approximately 16.8 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,058 hotel rooms.

