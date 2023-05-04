Morguard (TSE:MRC) PT Lowered to C$140.00

Morguard (TSE:MRC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.59% from the company’s current price.

Morguard Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of TSE MRC traded down C$1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$102.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,436. The stock has a market cap of C$1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.62, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Morguard has a one year low of C$102.00 and a one year high of C$129.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$106.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$110.23.

Morguard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops multi-suite residential, commercial, and hotel properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 25, 2022, the company owned a portfolio of 197 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties, including 17,752 residential suites, approximately 16.8 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,058 hotel rooms.

