Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.21-11.29 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.725-9.775 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.71 billion. Motorola Solutions also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.49-2.54 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSI. StockNews.com began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Edward Jones downgraded Motorola Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Motorola Solutions from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Motorola Solutions from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $289.80.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:MSI traded up $1.79 on Thursday, reaching $290.41. The stock had a trading volume of 967,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,450. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $277.43 and a 200 day moving average of $264.23. The stock has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.93. Motorola Solutions has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $295.10.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.96% and a negative return on equity of 663.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $7,305,576.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,142 shares in the company, valued at $13,058,517.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $7,305,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,142 shares in the company, valued at $13,058,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total transaction of $399,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,001.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,167 shares of company stock worth $10,066,483 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Motorola Solutions

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

