Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Mplx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MPLX opened at $34.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.88. Mplx has a twelve month low of $27.47 and a twelve month high of $35.37.

Get Mplx alerts:

Mplx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mplx

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Mplx from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mplx from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mplx in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mplx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.44.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,772 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mplx

(Get Rating)

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.