MTR (OTCMKTS:MTCPY) Shares Up 5%

MTR Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MTCPY – Get Rating) shot up 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $15.00. 1,204 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the average session volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.28.

MTR Stock Up 5.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.52 and its 200 day moving average is $15.04.

About MTR

MTR Corporation Limited designs, constructs, operates, maintains, and invests in railways in Hong Kong, Australia, Mainland China, Macao, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Hong Kong Transport Operations; Hong Kong Station Commercial Businesses; Hong Kong Property Rental and Management Businesses; Hong Kong Property Development; Mainland China and International Railway, Property Rental and Management Businesses; Mainland China Property Development; and Other Businesses segments.

