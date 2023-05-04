Multichain (MULTI) Price Reaches $9.16

Multichain (MULTI) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 4th. One Multichain token can now be bought for approximately $9.16 or 0.00031390 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Multichain has a market cap of $168.14 million and approximately $2.86 million worth of Multichain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Multichain has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 43.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Multichain

Multichain launched on December 15th, 2021. Multichain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,363,292 tokens. Multichain’s official message board is multichainorg.medium.com. Multichain’s official website is multichain.org. Multichain’s official Twitter account is @multichainorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Multichain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MULTI is the governance token of Multichain, a network that allows for communication and interoperability between various blockchains, including Ethereum-like chains, Layer 2 chains, Parachains, Bitcoin types of chains, and COSMOS chains. The network comprises SMPC nodes run by different organizations, institutions, and individuals, which collectively sign transactions, with each node knowing only a part of the key to make this happen. MULTI token holders can vote and participate in the governance of the Multichain community and ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multichain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multichain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Multichain using one of the exchanges listed above.

