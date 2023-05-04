Multichain Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.99 Million (MULTI)

Multichain (MULTI) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. In the last seven days, Multichain has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. Multichain has a total market cap of $168.80 million and approximately $2.99 million worth of Multichain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Multichain token can currently be purchased for $9.19 or 0.00031865 BTC on major exchanges.

About Multichain

Multichain’s launch date was December 15th, 2021. Multichain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,363,292 tokens. Multichain’s official Twitter account is @multichainorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Multichain’s official message board is multichainorg.medium.com. Multichain’s official website is multichain.org.

Multichain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MULTI is the governance token of Multichain, a network that allows for communication and interoperability between various blockchains, including Ethereum-like chains, Layer 2 chains, Parachains, Bitcoin types of chains, and COSMOS chains. The network comprises SMPC nodes run by different organizations, institutions, and individuals, which collectively sign transactions, with each node knowing only a part of the key to make this happen. MULTI token holders can vote and participate in the governance of the Multichain community and ecosystem.”

