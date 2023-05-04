Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $841.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Murphy Oil Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE MUR traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,709,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,784. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 2.37. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $25.97 and a one year high of $51.28.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 17.97%.

In other news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $474,237.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,424. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $474,237.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $392,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,716 shares in the company, valued at $194,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MUR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,711,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,444,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $704,568,000 after buying an additional 729,319 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,264,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,080,000 after buying an additional 542,891 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,328,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,644,000 after acquiring an additional 538,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 4,570.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 427,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,397,000 after acquiring an additional 418,585 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MUR. Mizuho lowered their target price on Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Murphy Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.70.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

