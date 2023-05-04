Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $21.89, but opened at $19.15. Myriad Genetics shares last traded at $20.36, with a volume of 83,071 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $181.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MYGN shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

In other Myriad Genetics news, COO Nicole Lambert sold 6,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $151,046.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 240,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,647,080.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYGN. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 221,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 48,269 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,278,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,474,000 after purchasing an additional 377,703 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,675,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,049,000 after purchasing an additional 449,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 125,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.24 and its 200-day moving average is $19.85.

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

