MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.75.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MYTE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Societe Generale lowered shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 3.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 734,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after buying an additional 25,644 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 67.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 98,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 39,600 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,888,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,649,000 after buying an additional 145,030 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 22,963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Stock Down 1.2 %

MYTE opened at $4.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.58 million, a P/E ratio of -53.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $15.90.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $194.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.80 million. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 7.83%. Equities research analysts expect that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.