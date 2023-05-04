Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $92.62

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $92.62 and last traded at $92.79, with a volume of 70212 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.84.

NBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $195.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.76.

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($2.83). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $769.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.46 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $365,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 36,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares during the period. Finally, Elm Ridge Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elm Ridge Management LLC now owns 14,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It also provides performance tools, directional drilling services, tubular running services, and innovative technologies. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

