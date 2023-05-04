Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,501,080 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 898,563 shares.The stock last traded at $9.73 and had previously closed at $10.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Nano-X Imaging in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Nano-X Imaging Trading Down 4.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.74. The company has a market capitalization of $555.69 million, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nano-X Imaging

Nano-X Imaging ( NASDAQ:NNOX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.29). Nano-X Imaging had a negative net margin of 1,226.89% and a negative return on equity of 41.61%. Analysts expect that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,964,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,003,000 after buying an additional 279,068 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,223,000 after purchasing an additional 78,988 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 680,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 245.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 404,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 466,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 19,466 shares in the last quarter. 17.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

