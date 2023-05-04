National Bank Financial Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Pan American Silver in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 1st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.19. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Spec Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pan American Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s FY2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $375.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.65 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

PAAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pan American Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.30.

PAAS stock opened at $17.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.87. Pan American Silver has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $26.16.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is -31.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $573,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 234,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,829,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $451,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965,528 shares during the period. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 188.2% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 27,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 17,633 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $429,000. 44.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the operation, development, and exploration of silver and gold producing properties and assets. It operates through the Silver and Gold segments. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John H. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

