National Bankshares Boosts Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target to C$44.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TOY. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$59.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$52.00.

Spin Master Price Performance

Shares of TSE:TOY traded up C$0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$37.75. The stock had a trading volume of 87,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,827. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$36.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$35.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of C$30.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.86.

Insider Activity

Spin Master Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer Chris Beardall sold 36,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.17, for a total value of C$1,325,304.97. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,043. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

