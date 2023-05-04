National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Receives $52.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.57.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut National Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna downgraded National Instruments from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Get National Instruments alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Instruments

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 145.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in National Instruments by 225.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in National Instruments in the first quarter worth $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NATI stock opened at $58.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.79. National Instruments has a twelve month low of $29.81 and a twelve month high of $58.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.07 and a beta of 1.20.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. National Instruments had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $448.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.25 million. As a group, research analysts predict that National Instruments will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

National Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 92.56%.

About National Instruments

(Get Rating)

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation, and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.