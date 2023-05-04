National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNNGet Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.19-$3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.19. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on NNN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.00.

National Retail Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NNN stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.25. 1,104,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,425. National Retail Properties has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $204.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.10 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 43.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that National Retail Properties will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Retail Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 117.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Retail Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

