Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires 10,261 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,261 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4,290.6% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 724,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,713,000 after purchasing an additional 708,386 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $620,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,199,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,856,000 after purchasing an additional 28,730 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $13.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.31. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

