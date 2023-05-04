Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Boosts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $175.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $150.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $209.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.90.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.58.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Featured Articles

