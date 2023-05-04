Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys Shares of 46,412 First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 46,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF during the first quarter valued at about $289,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $568,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000.

First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF stock opened at $20.00 on Thursday. First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1-year low of $19.45 and a 1-year high of $22.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.00 million, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.07.

About First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF

The First Trust Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage ETF (MARB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed global fund that uses a merger arbitrage strategy to long takeover target and short the acquiring company. MARB was launched on Feb 4, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

