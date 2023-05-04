Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Grows Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

Shares of NXST opened at $165.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.68 and a 200-day moving average of $179.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.01 and a 52 week high of $217.76.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.57 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 37.40% and a net margin of 18.64%. As a group, analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 22.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on NXST. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

Insider Transactions at Nexstar Media Group

In related news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $80,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,116.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Sean Compton sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.85, for a total value of $439,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,640.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $80,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,125,116.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,084 shares of company stock worth $1,373,441. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Nexstar Media Group

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.