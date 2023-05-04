Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Invests $1.31 Million in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USB. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE:USB opened at $29.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.93. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $29.66 and a 52 week high of $53.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.38.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,107. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Alan B. Colberg acquired 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,107. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott W. Wine acquired 30,438 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.35.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.