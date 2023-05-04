Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.58 and last traded at $3.65. 418,360 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 689,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NRDY. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Nerdy in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Nerdy from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.90.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average is $2.84. The stock has a market cap of $495.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.63.

Nerdy ( NYSE:NRDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 21.76% and a negative return on equity of 98.82%. The firm had revenue of $41.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.02 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Nerdy, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total value of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 868,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,917,027.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nerdy news, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 868,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,917,027.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi Robinson sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $58,968.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,124,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,385.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,503 shares of company stock worth $464,218 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 38.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nerdy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Nerdy during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 3,036.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 552.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 12,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 20,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. 70.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

