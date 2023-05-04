Nervos Network Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.39 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. Nervos Network has a market cap of $149.27 million and approximately $3.39 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,284.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.36 or 0.00301741 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00012173 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.89 or 0.00532345 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00066232 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $118.41 or 0.00404336 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001107 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 41,168,854,732 coins and its circulating supply is 40,608,190,974 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

