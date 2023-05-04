NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ NTWK opened at $2.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. NetSol Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $3.89. The company has a market cap of $26.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average is $2.87.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $12.39 million for the quarter.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

NetSol Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and enterprise software solutions. It also engages in licensing, customization, enhancement, and maintenance of financial applications under the brand name NFS and NFS Ascent. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

