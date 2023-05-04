New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) rose 8.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.59 and last traded at $30.09. Approximately 575,781 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,514,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.77.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NFE shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.70.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.61.

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $546.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.51 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 33.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in New Fortress Energy by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 49.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 48.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in New Fortress Energy by 14.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

