New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.62-2.72 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on NJR. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.50.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

New Jersey Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $52.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. New Jersey Resources has a 1-year low of $38.07 and a 1-year high of $55.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.30 and its 200 day moving average is $49.74.

New Jersey Resources Announces Dividend

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.78 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is presently 53.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other New Jersey Resources news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 2,040 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $104,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,579. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Jersey Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NJR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 19.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

About New Jersey Resources

(Get Rating)

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, Storage and Transportation, and Home Services and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.