NewLake Capital Partners (OTC:NLCP) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Shares of NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTC:NLCP – Get Rating) dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.57 and last traded at $12.59. Approximately 18,547 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 46,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.83.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on NewLake Capital Partners from $27.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.78.
About NewLake Capital Partners
NewLake Capital Partners is a leading provider of real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators. Founded in 2019, it is a triple-net lease REIT that acquires industrial and retail properties through sale-leaseback transactions, third-party purchases and build-to-suit projects. Its tenants are some of the leading operators in the U.S.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NewLake Capital Partners (NLCP)
