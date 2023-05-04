Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.17

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.17 and last traded at $14.17, with a volume of 309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.15.

Nihon Kohden Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.44 and a 200 day moving average of $12.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of -0.14.

About Nihon Kohden

(Get Rating)

Nihon Kohden Corp. engages in the medical electronic equipment business. Its products include electrocardiograph, electroencephalograph, evoked potential/EMG, sleep diagnostic, patient monitoring, hematology, hemostasis, ventilation products, and others. The company was founded by Yoshio Ogino on August 7, 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nihon Kohden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nihon Kohden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.