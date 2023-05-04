Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.17

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.17 and last traded at $14.17, with a volume of 309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.15.
Nihon Kohden Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.44 and a 200 day moving average of $12.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of -0.14.
About Nihon Kohden
Nihon Kohden Corp. engages in the medical electronic equipment business. Its products include electrocardiograph, electroencephalograph, evoked potential/EMG, sleep diagnostic, patient monitoring, hematology, hemostasis, ventilation products, and others. The company was founded by Yoshio Ogino on August 7, 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.
