NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Plans $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the footwear maker on Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

NIKE has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 21 years. NIKE has a dividend payout ratio of 33.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect NIKE to earn $4.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $123.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,995,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,809,343. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.68. The stock has a market cap of $190.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestcor Inc lifted its position in NIKE by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.0% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in shares of NIKE by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,535 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 1.9% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 38,941 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.