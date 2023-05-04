NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Plans $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the footwear maker on Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%.
NIKE has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 21 years. NIKE has a dividend payout ratio of 33.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect NIKE to earn $4.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.
NIKE Stock Performance
Shares of NKE traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $123.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,995,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,809,343. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.68. The stock has a market cap of $190.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Insider Transactions at NIKE
In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestcor Inc lifted its position in NIKE by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.0% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in shares of NIKE by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,535 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 1.9% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 38,941 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.
About NIKE
NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.
