NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,331,898 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 125,676 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $155,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,615,256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,028,100,000 after acquiring an additional 984,780 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in NIKE by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,245,370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,608,491,000 after buying an additional 682,827 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 4.3% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 14,367,995 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,194,268,000 after buying an additional 595,267 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,058,401 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,059,924,000 after buying an additional 289,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 1.7% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,105,103 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $673,696,000 after buying an additional 132,843 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. Wedbush dropped their price target on NIKE from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NIKE from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE traded down $3.61 on Thursday, hitting $123.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,701,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,767,863. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.68. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $189.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 39.19%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.