NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Paragon Capital Management LLC

Paragon Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,583 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. NIKE makes up 4.9% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in NIKE by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,556 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in NIKE by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its position in NIKE by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 12,975 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in NIKE by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,857 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. HSBC upped their price objective on NIKE from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

NIKE Stock Down 2.2 %

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company's stock, valued at $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Shares of NKE traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $123.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,051,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,771,529. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

