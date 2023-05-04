NiSource (NYSE:NI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77, Briefing.com reports. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. NiSource updated its FY23 guidance to $1.54-1.60 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.54-$1.60 EPS.

NiSource Stock Performance

NiSource stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.37. 4,759,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,809,207. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.47. NiSource has a one year low of $23.78 and a one year high of $32.08.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

Institutional Trading of NiSource

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of NiSource by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,021,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,187,000 after purchasing an additional 685,952 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter worth $513,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter worth $386,000. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NI. StockNews.com started coverage on NiSource in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NiSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

NiSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates under the Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.