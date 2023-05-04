Northland Securities Trims FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Target Price to $32.00

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Northland Securities from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FORM. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of FormFactor from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of FormFactor from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.22.

FormFactor Stock Performance

FORM opened at $27.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.32. FormFactor has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $42.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.84 and a beta of 1.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $165.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.45 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 6.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that FormFactor will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $319,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,263,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $319,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,438 shares in the company, valued at $15,263,692.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 4,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $141,247.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FormFactor

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor during the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in FormFactor in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in FormFactor by 2,953.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 228,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after buying an additional 220,834 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in FormFactor in the 3rd quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in FormFactor in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,077,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

