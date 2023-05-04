Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Holdings Cut by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,062 shares during the quarter. Novartis makes up about 1.0% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Novartis were worth $13,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,587,000 after purchasing an additional 240,710 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Novartis by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Novartis by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on NVS shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Novartis Price Performance

NYSE NVS traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $104.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 825,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,510. The firm has a market cap of $221.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.66. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $105.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

