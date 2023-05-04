Nuance Investments LLC Grows Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 776,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,940 shares during the quarter. Graco makes up approximately 1.1% of Nuance Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Nuance Investments LLC owned 0.46% of Graco worth $52,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 5.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,771,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,981,000 after purchasing an additional 369,725 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 2.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,279,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,702,000 after acquiring an additional 25,851 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 3.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 912,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,636,000 after acquiring an additional 27,545 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 4.2% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 852,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,086,000 after acquiring an additional 34,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 1.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 669,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,203,000 after acquiring an additional 9,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GGG traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $78.66. 190,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,525. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.48 and a 52 week high of $80.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.25. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.80.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Graco had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $529.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Graco’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

In related news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $2,184,251.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 601,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,226,200.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Graco news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 20,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $1,481,134.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $2,184,251.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 601,770 shares in the company, valued at $42,226,200.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,061 shares of company stock valued at $6,719,442 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

GGG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

