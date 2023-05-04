Nuance Investments LLC Lowers Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Nuance Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,487,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,935 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark accounts for about 7.1% of Nuance Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Nuance Investments LLC owned about 0.74% of Kimberly-Clark worth $337,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 221.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, WJ Interests LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on KMB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

In other news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $218,801.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $6,710,174.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,668 shares in the company, valued at $16,111,459.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 59,416 shares of company stock worth $8,580,971 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $145.40. The company had a trading volume of 374,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.58. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 80.82%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.