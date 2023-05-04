Nuance Investments LLC Sells 108,494 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Nuance Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 108,494 shares during the period. Everest Re Group makes up about 1.5% of Nuance Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Nuance Investments LLC owned about 0.56% of Everest Re Group worth $72,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,906,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,287,673,000 after purchasing an additional 55,341 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,811,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $737,759,000 after purchasing an additional 8,589 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,587,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $681,939,000 after acquiring an additional 181,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,049,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $617,753,000 after acquiring an additional 86,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,188,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $311,847,000 after acquiring an additional 276,457 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everest Re Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of RE traded down $6.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $369.84. The company had a trading volume of 69,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,686. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $244.57 and a one year high of $394.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $365.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.66.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $11.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.48 by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 46.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 43.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RE. Raymond James raised their price target on Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Everest Re Group from $435.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $410.60.

About Everest Re Group

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

