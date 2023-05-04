Nuance Investments LLC Sells 1,358,134 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Nuance Investments LLC lowered its holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,720,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,358,134 shares during the period. SJW Group accounts for 2.9% of Nuance Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Nuance Investments LLC owned 0.06% of SJW Group worth $139,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in SJW Group by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SJW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SJW Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SJW Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

SJW Group Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:SJW traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.46. The stock had a trading volume of 15,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,737. SJW Group has a one year low of $55.74 and a one year high of $83.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.81 and its 200-day moving average is $76.07.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. SJW Group had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $137.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SJW Group news, insider Craig J. Patla sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $55,165.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,521.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SJW Group

SJW Group is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

