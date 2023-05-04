Nuance Investments LLC Sells 396,545 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Nuance Investments LLC lessened its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,301,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 396,545 shares during the period. Travelers Companies comprises approximately 5.1% of Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Nuance Investments LLC owned about 0.56% of Travelers Companies worth $243,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,420,000 after buying an additional 14,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,952,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $2,061,436.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,092,688.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $2,061,436.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,092,688.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total value of $6,682,549.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,773.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 228,051 shares of company stock valued at $42,423,406. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TRV stock traded down $0.91 on Thursday, reaching $178.24. The company had a trading volume of 277,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,947. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.94 and a 200-day moving average of $181.73. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.65 and a 12 month high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.22 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.73.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

