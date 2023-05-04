Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Insider Darlene Noci Sells 3,000 Shares

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) insider Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $115,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Darlene Noci also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nuvalent alerts:

On Monday, April 3rd, Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $79,770.00.

Nuvalent Price Performance

Shares of NUVL stock opened at $37.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -22.65 and a beta of 1.38. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $40.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts forecast that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvalent

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairmount Funds Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 2,788,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,056,000 after acquiring an additional 709,118 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,673,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,828,000 after acquiring an additional 96,888 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 115.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,637,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,745,000 after purchasing an additional 877,835 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,555,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,324,000 after purchasing an additional 506,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 7.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,411,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,440,000 after purchasing an additional 103,548 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuvalent

(Get Rating)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.