Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NAN)

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $10.79 on Thursday. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $12.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAN. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 244.5% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 245,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 174,103 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 51,129 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 413,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 28,168 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 132,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 17,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 472,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 13,907 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide current income exempt from regular federal, and New York State and New York City income tax and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

