Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Performance

Shares of NXN opened at $11.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.79. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $12.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,522 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

