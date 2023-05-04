NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $92.07

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $92.07 and last traded at $92.60, with a volume of 14898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of NV5 Global from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

NV5 Global Stock Down 1.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.95.

Insider Activity at NV5 Global

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NV5 Global

In related news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.25, for a total transaction of $1,282,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,076,369.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the 3rd quarter worth $17,043,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 349,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,236,000 after purchasing an additional 72,278 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,066,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,900,000 after purchasing an additional 59,732 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,962,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,887,000. Institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

