NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.28-$5.69 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $878.00 million-$915.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $883.42 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVEE. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on NV5 Global from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of NV5 Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

NV5 Global Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ NVEE traded up $1.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.77. 131,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. NV5 Global has a 12-month low of $91.42 and a 12-month high of $154.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at NV5 Global

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NV5 Global

In other news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.25, for a total transaction of $1,282,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,076,369.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in NV5 Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NV5 Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in NV5 Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in NV5 Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in NV5 Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

