NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,551 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.2% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,732,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,387 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,751,264 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,987,416,000 after acquiring an additional 908,481 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,376,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,539,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,453 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,089,548 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,710,330,000 after purchasing an additional 845,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,773,274 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,550,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,098 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $276.19. 15,153,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,120,113. The stock has a market cap of $682.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.78, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.72. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $290.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $255.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.79.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,203,890 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

