NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,023 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,463 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 59.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,107,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,469,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,944 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 6,749.0% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,384,288 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $410,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334,875 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth approximately $285,893,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,732,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,376,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,539,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,453 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $275.08. The stock had a trading volume of 18,283,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,141,449. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $290.58. The firm has a market cap of $679.45 billion, a PE ratio of 159.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,723,635.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total value of $1,728,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,816,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,500 shares of company stock worth $9,203,890. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Articles

