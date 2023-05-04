Nwam LLC Acquires 1,285 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Nwam LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $4,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 30.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIA traded down $4.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $329.74. 1,867,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,609,894. The stock has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $330.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.54. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $286.62 and a 12 month high of $348.22.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

