Nwam LLC Acquires 875 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $3.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $149.81. The stock had a trading volume of 367,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,453. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $142.48 and a one year high of $178.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.61 and a 200 day moving average of $162.42. The company has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

