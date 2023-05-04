Nwam LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Nwam LLC cut its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,366,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,756,624,000 after purchasing an additional 122,593 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,131,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,705,682,000 after purchasing an additional 100,116 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 65.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,142,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,007,854,000 after acquiring an additional 851,071 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,409,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $663,087,000 after acquiring an additional 29,441 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 902,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $424,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $1,191,512.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,924.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $1,191,512.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,924.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total transaction of $1,313,899.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,593,499.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on NOC. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $512.00.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded down $4.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $438.84. 228,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,691. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $430.93 and a 1-year high of $556.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $463.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $489.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $66.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.50.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.10 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 22.39%.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

